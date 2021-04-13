Thomas Rhett Sings About Finding His Way Home in New Song ‘Country Again’

Thomas Rhett finds comfort in returning home in the new song “Country Again,” which is also the title track from his upcoming album. Side A of the two-part collection Country Again will be released April 30th.

Rhett wrote the song with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley and it features the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee shifting direction away from the slick, cutting-edge productions of Center Point Road and Life Changes for more traditionally country instrumentation. Rumbling electric guitar is combined with some lead acoustic licks and fiddle, while Rhett sings with a hint of sadness about the feeling of having wandered so far from his roots.

“I spent way less time in Nashville/And more time in LA/My back home buddies they quit calling/Thought I had too much on my plate,” he sings. But he manages to reconcile with them, drink a few beers, and play Eric Church loud to restore that feeling of being in the place where he belongs.

“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways… it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home,” Rhett says in a release.

Country Again: Side A features 11 tracks, including Rhett’s current single “What’s Your Country Song.” Dann Huff and Jesse Frasure co-produced the project, with Matt Dragstrem contributing additional production. The second installment will be released later in 2021.