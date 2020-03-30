Thomas Rhett Recruits Keith Urban, Reba McEntire for Uplifting Collaboration ‘Be a Light’

As a way to mark his 30th birthday on March 30th and acknowledge the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas Rhett has released the all-star collaboration “Be a Light.” The “Look What God Gave Her” singer is joined on the uplifting track by Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin.

Built around a strummed acoustic guitar pattern, the song — penned by Rhett with Josh Miller, Josh Thompson, and Matt Dragstrem — conveys an urgent message of radiating hope and positivity in the darkest of times. “Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine/In a world full of hate, be a light,” sings Rhett in the first chorus, followed by solo lines from his guest stars. It builds toward a big crescendo in the middle of the song, with drums and backing instrumentation swelling dramatically in the middle section. Rhett and his collaborators have announced that they will donate all proceeds from the song to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rhett also recently released the video for “Beer Can’t Fix,” his breezy collaboration with Jon Pardi from Center Point Road, in which the two singers cruise through Key West on their mopeds. But as the COlVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all aspects of the entertainment business — including in country music, where singer Joe Diffie died on Sunday at 61 from complications related to the virus — Rhett is among the many performers making adjustments to touring schedules. As of now, his headlining Center Point Road Tour has been pushed back to summer, with dates getting underway in mid-July.