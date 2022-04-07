Thomas Rhett Showcases Reflective Single ‘Angels’ on ‘Colbert’

Thomas Rhett appeared on The Late Show to perform his song “Angels,” offering an intimate rendition of the ballad from his recent album, Where We Started, which dropped April 1 via Valory Music. Playing with his band, Rhett infused the track with emotion as he sang the chorus, “Maybe angels don’t always have wings.”

Where We Started follows Rhett’s 2021 project Country Again: Side A — featuring the single “Slow Down Summer” and a duet with Katy Perry on the title track — which is intended to serve as the first half of a double album. (Plans for Side B have not yet been announced.)

Rhett was recently nominated for Best Country Song for “Country Again” at the 2022 Grammys.

After headlining Stagecoach 2022 on April 29, Rhett will spend the summer on the road as he headlines his extensive Bring the Bar to You Tour. The trek, named after a track off Where We Started, will get underway June 17 with a two-night stint in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of NH Pavilion before wrapping Oct. 15 in Dayton, Ohio.