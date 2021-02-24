Thomas Rhett Will Play Three Socially-Distanced Indoor Shows in Texas

Thomas Rhett will return to the concert stage in front of a live audience for three socially-distanced shows at Billy Bob’s, the Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk. Rhett’s full-band gigs are set for May 6th through 8th and follow five shows by Miranda Lambert at the venue.

“Man, it feels good to say this,” Rhett wrote in announcing the concerts on Instagram. “We are able to do these very special shows because capacity will be limited and socially distanced, and Billy Bob’s will have strict Covid protocols in place.”

He also pledged a portion of the proceeds to the North Texas Food Bank to help those who suffered through recent winter storms in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Billy Bob’s, a massive 127,000 square-foot entertainment venue known for their live bull-riding, reopened late last summer. While it can hold 6,000 people, the club has been enforcing a 40% capacity of 2,500, with guests seated at tables of six to eight.

Since reopening, the venue has hosted concerts by Flatland Cavalry, Randy Rogers, Granger Smith, and Riley Green. Like Lambert’s shows, Rhett’s appearances are part of Billy Bob’s 40th anniversary celebration, a series of concerts that kick off April 1st with the Gatlin Brothers and includes performances by Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam. Tickets for Rhett’s concerts go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m./CT.