Thomas Rhett Lines Up 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour

Thomas Rhett has announced an extensive series of dates for his 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour, set to begin in May 2019. Rhett has been headlining shows for a significant portion of 2018 on the Life Changes Tour, which visits Canada next year after Rhett makes a quick detour to Australia.

Launching May 17th in Spokane, Washington, the Very Hot Summer tour has dates running past the official end of summer, including an October 12th show back home in Nashville. Venue information for the new tour hasn’t been announced as of yet, but Rhett was headlining arena-size venues throughout 2018 on the Life Changes Tour. On this next trek, he’ll be accompanied by Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, as well as his father, hit songwriter Rhett Akins. Tickets go on sale November 30th at 10 a.m. local time.

“I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans,” said Rhett in a release.

Rhett released his third album Life Changes in September 2017 and has scored Number Ones with the singles “Craving You,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me” and the autobiographical title track.

Thomas Rhett’s 2019 Very Hot Summer Tour:

May 17 – Spokane, WA

May 18 – Tacoma, WA

May 25 – Orange Beach, AL

May 26 – Orange Beach, AL

June 13 – Virginia Beach, VA

June 14 – Charlotte, NC

June 15 – Bristow, VA

June 20 – Detroit, MI

June 21 – Indianapolis, IN

June 28 – Dallas, TX

June 29 – Houston, TX

July 11 – Toronto, ON

July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA

July 19 – Darien Center, NY

July 20 – Hershey, PA

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA

August 2 – Boston, MA

August 3 – Holmdel, NJ

August 8 – Raleigh, NC

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH

August 10 – Atlanta, GA

August 15 – Rogers, AR

August 16 – Southaven, MS

August 17 – Birmingham, AL

September 5 – Sioux Falls, SD

September 6 – Des Moines, IA

September 7 – St. Paul, MN

September 12 – Kansas City, MO

September 13 – St. Louis, MO

September 14 – Chicago, IL

September 19 – Bridgeport, CT

September 20 – New York, NY

September 21 – Albany, NY

October 3 – Greenville, SC

October 4 – Jacksonville, TN

October 5 – Orlando, FL

October 10 – Knoxville, TN

October 11 – Louisville, KY

October 12 – Nashville, TN