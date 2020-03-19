Third Man Records to Livestream Daily Performances

Third Man Records announced it will livestream daily performances in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Titled Third Man Public Access, the shows will stream from the Blue Room in Nashville via YouTube, beginning Thursday at noon CT.

“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions,” the label said in a statement. “Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”

The label will kick off Third Man Public Access with Luke Schneider, a Nashville pedal steel player who will drop his solo debut, Altar of Harmony, on May 15th via Third Man. “I sincerely hope this music can bring folks some calm and inspiration during this uneasy time,” the musician said of the LP.

Venmo and Paypal options will accompany each performance as a way to support the performers, who have struggled to make income with numerous tours and festivals canceled or postponed due to the virus. Many have performed at home during self-quarantine, including Neil Young, Rufus Wainwright, Ben Gibbard, and others.