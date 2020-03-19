 Third Man Records to Livestream Daily Performances - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Team With Jazz Royalty on New Comp Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Third Man Records to Livestream Daily Performances

‘Third Man Public Access’ will begin on Thursday in wake of the coronavirus outbreak

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Third Man Records. Nashville, Tennessee

Third Man Records will livestream performances daily in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

James Lange/Camera Press/Redux

Third Man Records announced it will livestream daily performances in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Titled Third Man Public Access, the shows will stream from the Blue Room in Nashville via YouTube, beginning Thursday at noon CT.

“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions,” the label said in a statement. “Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”

The label will kick off Third Man Public Access with Luke Schneider, a Nashville pedal steel player who will drop his solo debut, Altar of Harmony, on May 15th via Third Man. “I sincerely hope this music can bring folks some calm and inspiration during this uneasy time,” the musician said of the LP. 

Venmo and Paypal options will accompany each performance as a way to support the performers, who have struggled to make income with numerous tours and festivals canceled or postponed due to the virus. Many have performed at home during self-quarantine, including Neil Young, Rufus Wainwright, Ben Gibbard, and others.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.