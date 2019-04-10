Hear the Yawpers’ Cathartic New Song ‘Carry Me’

Colorado-based rock & roll band the Yawpers have released the new song “Carry Me,” which appears on the group’s upcoming album. Titled Human Question, the LP will be available via Bloodshot Records April 19th.

“Carry Me” starts off quietly, with vocalist Nate Cook approximating Lou Reed’s deadpan delivery while a kick drum keeps time and an electric guitar lightly strums a pair of chords. “It’s been so nice to see you, this moment will carry me,” sings Cook. But the arrangement quickly starts to build some steam — the guitar picks up an earthy, bluesy crunch, background vocalists repeat the title of the song with gospel inflection and Cook’s voice turns into a high, pleading wail. By the end, the whole band has broken loose into a chugging, R&B rhythm complete with saxophone skronk and Cook’s ecstatic screams.

Human Question, the Yawper’s fourth full-length album, was recorded by Alex Hall at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and follows 2017’s Boy in a Well, also released by Bloodshot. The Yawpers are currently on tour, with an extensive European trek to follow their spring U.S. dates. Next up, they’re set to play the Record Bar in Kansas City, Missouri on April 16th.