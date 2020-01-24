The War and Treaty Return With Disco-Influenced New Song ‘Jealousy’

The War and Treaty have returned with a pair of new songs. The duo of spouses Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount-Trotter released “Jealousy” and “Hustlin'” on Friday, marking their first music since signing with Rounder Records in mid-2019 and a preview of the follow-up to their Buddy Miller-produced 2018 album The Healing Tide.

While “Jealousy” retains the signature vocal interplay that made the Trotters’ live performances so ecstatic, it ventures into some new stylistic territory. With its four-on-the-floor beat, minor-key electric guitar stabs, and burbling synthesizer, it has the hallmarks of a disco anthem, complete with a potent message about advocating for one’s own needs in a relationship.

“Hustlin’,” on the other hand, should please anyone who liked the more blues-inflected offerings on The Healing Tide. A sparse piano-and-guitar number that has the loose, off-the-cuff feel of a late-night jam session, “Hustlin'” gets at the hard work and sacrifices made in service of a big dream. “When the wolf howls at the moon/And the cock crows at the sun/We’ll be hustlin’ ’til the evening comes,” sing the duo in the chorus.

On Sunday, January 26th, the War and Treaty will get a chance to shine at the 62nd Grammy Awards. They’ll perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from the musical film Fame during a tribute to Grammy producer Ken Eherlich that also features Jack Antonoff, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, and Cyndi Lauper.