‘The Voice’: See Chevel Shepherd’s Cover of Tanya Tucker’s ‘It’s a Little Too Late’

Teenaged country singer Chevel Shepherd helped close down the performance portion of The Voice’s 15th season Monday night, channeling Tanya Tucker for the two-stepping fun of “It’s a Little Too Late.” Playing the part of a honky-tonk princess and backed by a twangy group of instruments, Shepherd poured theatrical sass all over Tucker’s 1993 jukebox anthem, all about blowing off some steam in the wake of a bad breakup.

Meanwhile, each contestant also offered a duet with their coach and debuted an original tune, with Kelly Clarkson team member Shepherd highlighting the innocence of young love on a simple, pure-country ballad called “Broken Hearts.”

Likewise, soulful pop singer Kennedy Holmes turned in an energetic self-worth anthem called “Love Is Free,” complete with a crimson-clad dance troupe and a finger-snapping beat for Team Jennifer Hudson.

Over on Team Blake Shelton, Alabama-born crooner Kirk Jay mustered all the emotion he could muster for the debut of his original tune, “Defenseless.”

And as for Shelton’s other finalist, Chris Kroeze, “Human” came off like an in-the-pocket pop-rock jam with a hint of contemporary worship music. Standing tall and letting his bright vocal rasp take the lead, it featured a timely message of understanding and forgiveness.

The competition comes to an end Tuesday, December 18th, with one of these singers crowned the winner, plus a slew of superstar performances in a two-hour live special. Dierks Bentley, John Legend, Halsey, Panic! At the Disco and more will all take the stage, beginning one hour later than usual at 9/8c on NBC.