See ‘Voice’ Hopeful Reagan Strange Sing Bebe Rexha’s ‘Meant to Be’

Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice continues to feature many talented young people through its Blind Audition phase, with a middle-school competitor emerging from the pack on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Thirteen-year-old Reagan Strange dazzled with an effervescent rendition of Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” displaying tons of vocal potential. Both coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton praised the ease with which she sang, with Levine calling the Memphis native’s playful sound “Danielle Bradbery-esque” — a reference to the country singer who won the show’s fourth season. Admitting she was actually more into soul-pop than country, Strange ultimately joined Levine’s team.

Meanwhile, Rexha and FGL’s romantic slow jam continues to look invincible at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where it has now remained at Number One for a record-setting 44 consecutive weeks. Released in December of 2017, the crossover hit has also earned a Triple-Platinum certification and racked up over 1 billion on-demand streams.

The Voice Season 15 returns next Monday, October 8th with another round of Blind Auditions.