‘The Voice’: See Kirk Jay’s Awe-Inspiring Rascal Flatts Cover

Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice continued Monday night with another round of Blind Auditions, during which a sworn country singer stole the show and others with twangy tendencies joined the field.

Alabama’s Kirk Jay was the highlight of the night, capping off the show with a crystalline rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.” Explaining that the big-picture ballad was the first country song he ever heard and that it reduced him to tears, Jay’s soulful tenor enticed all four coaches to turn their chairs, but after proclaiming he’d be “country until the day I die,” his team choice was almost a foregone conclusion. Jay ended up on Team Blake, with Shelton calling him his favorite contestant of the year thus far.

Jay wasn’t the only country-leaning artist who grabbed attention, though. Earlier in the night, East Tennessee native Kayley Hill turned her mountaintop warble loose on Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman.” Only Shelton claimed the artist for his team, but he seemed just fine with not having to fight over her. Coach Kelly Clarkson said she couldn’t tell if Hill was more of a rocker or a country singer, to which Shelton exclaimed “If you couldn’t hear the Dolly in her voice, what’s the matter with you?”

But Nashville’s Natalie Brady may have showed off the biggest pipes of the night, delivering a radioactive cover of Heart’s “Barracuda.” A regular performer in Music City’s honky tonk scene, Brady’s vocal presence was fully-developed, to say the least, but only coach Adam Levine went for it, saying what’s left of the rock community needs a hero like her.

The Voice continues with more blind auditions tonight at 8/7c on NBC.