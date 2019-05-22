See Hootie and the Blowfish, Travis Tritt Sing on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The Voice wrapped up its 16th season on Tuesday, crowning Maylyn Jarmon of John Legend’s team the new victor. During the all-star finale episode that included appearances by Taylor Swift and BTS, country and country-adjacent artists Hootie & the Blowfish, Travis Tritt and Toby Keith all stopped by to sing their songs.

Hootie & the Blowfish, who launch their extensive Group Therapy Tour on May 30th, reprised a pair of classic hits from their blockbuster album Cracked Rear View. First off, frontman Darius Rucker led the band through a warm rendition of the 1994 juggernaut “Let Her Cry,” and in a second performance, Team Blake Shelton member Gyth Rigdon joined the band to assist with lead vocals the single that originally preceded it, “Hold My Hand.” The South Carolina band is currently working on a new album to be released by Universal.

Also on the episode, country-soul singer Travis Tritt partnered up with Texas native and fellow Team Blake member Andrew Sevener to give a rollicking performance of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” a charting hit for Tritt in 1993.

Additionally, Toby Keith showed up to sing his latest single, the name-check-heavy “That’s Country, Bro.” Helping him do the honors was yet another Team Blake member, Dexter Roberts, who was previously a Top 10 finisher on the 13th season of American Idol.

The Voice will return later in 2019 for its 17th season, with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend once again sitting in the coaches’ chairs.