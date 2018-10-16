‘The Voice’: See Colton Smith, Patrique Fortson’s Stunning Blake Shelton Cover

Monday night’s episode of The Voice saw the first battle rounds of Season 15, and the show closed with a bold, unexpected country cover.

With high-flying soul belters Colton Smith and Patrique Fortson set to square off in the night’s final battle, coach Jennifer Hudson pulled a fast one on viewers. She chose fellow coach Blake Shelton’s tender ballad, “God Gave Me You,” as their duet, putting a whole new spin on the tune. Filled with vocal acrobatics and a build-up that crashed like a romantic wave over the coaches, Hudson could only throw her shoe at the stage in response. Shelton was left stunned.

“[That was] maybe what it should have been to begin with,” Shelton said of the high-energy version.

Hudson ultimately had to choose between Smith and Fortson, and went with Fortson, the Atlanta native and former child R&B star. But Shelton was impressed enough to steal Smith, saving him from elimination.

“You just took my song to a new level,” Shelton raved. “From one vocalist to another, respect.”

The Voice continues with more battle rounds tonight on NBC at 8:00 p.m./ET, plus guest coaching appearances from Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, who is set to advise Kelly Clarkson’s team.