See Band Perry, Travis Tritt Covers in ‘Voice’ Blind Auditions

Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice is beginning to pick up steam, and night three of the show’s Blind Audition phase (Monday, October 1st) featured another lineup packed with country singers.

Stepping up with one of the most riveting performances of the night was 15-year-old Chevel Shepherd, whose outsized vocals caused coach Kelly Clarkson to compare her to Dolly Parton. The delicate warble in her rendition of the Band Perry’s crossover smash “If I Die Young” was indeed reminiscent of Parton’s early career, but Shepherd appears determined to forge her own path. Confronted with a choice between joining Clarkson’s team or Blake Shelton’s, she chose Clarkson, hoping to expand her stylistic repertoire.

One person not looking to change much at all was Dave Fenley, a burly 39-year-old whose smoky, heartbroken cover of Travis Tritt’s “Help Me Hold On” opened the show. The Texas native is currently living in Nashville, and called Tritt “the best balladeer of all time … him and Colin Raye.” That was enough for Clarkson and Shelton to once again duke it out over who would be the better coach, with Shelton adding another member to his “country jamboree.”

But not to be outdone, West Virginia native Rachel Messer was hands down the most classic country-sounding artist of the night, taking a big risk on an oldie that actually paid off. Decked out in fringe and rhinestones, her version of Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” featured tons of energy and a legit yodel, separating her from the pack and earning another two-chair turn. It was Clarkson and Shelton again, of course, with Clarkson praising her Southern accent but Shelton ultimately securing Messer for his team.

Week two of The Voice season 15 continues tonight (October 2nd) with another round of blind auditions at 8 p.m. ET.