The Secret Sisters Ready Brandi Carlile-Produced New Album ‘Saturn Return’

The ubiquitous Brandi Carlile and her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth add another credit to their resumes, taking the production reins of the Secret Sisters’ latest album Saturn Return.

Recorded at Carlile’s home studio in Washington state, the LP will be released February 28th on New West Records. It marks the second time that Carlile and the Hanseroths have produced the Alabama sibling duo of Lydia and Laura Rogers, following 2017’s You Don’t Own Me Anymore.

The new album is available for preorder and includes a download of the song “Cabin.” Beginning as a doleful meditation on grief and loss, the track builds to an urgent and chilling climax with the repeated phrase “Burn this cabin down.”

In addition to capturing their sibling harmony, Carlile also challenged the Rogers siblings to sing individually for the first time on record. “It’s really uniquely unified and harmonious when they’re in tandem and very tumultuous and deep when they’re not in tandem,” Carlile says in a statement. “To be a harbinger for their honesty in these songs and to watch them work together to see the tension was one of the greatest gifts of my career because those are two very powerful people in a very interesting point in their lives.”

The LP takes its name — Saturn Return — from the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29-and-a-half years. The record finds the sisters dealing with grief over the loss of both of their grandmothers, as well as the joys and challenges of becoming first-time mothers themselves.

The Secret Sisters will launch a 30-city world tour at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre on March 25th. Other stops on the trek include Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Seattle, as well as a series of overseas dates in the U.K., France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

March 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

March 27 — Boston, MA @ City Winery

March 28 — Philadelphia, PA @City Winery

March 29 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

March 31 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

April 2 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

April 3 — Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater

April 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

April 6 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

April 8 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

April 9 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

April 10 — Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

April 24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Alibi

April 25 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

April 29 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

May 1 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

May 2 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

June 10 — Bury St. Edmunds, U.K. @ The Apex

June 11 — Bury, U.K. @ The Met

June 13 — Gateshead, U.K. @ Sage Gateshead

June 14 — Sheffield, U.K. @ Firth Hall

June 16 — Leeds U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club

June 17 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ The Stables

June 18 — London, U.K. @ Union Chapel

June 19 — Bristol, U.K. @ St. George’s

June 21 — Tunbridge Wells, U.K. @ Black Deer Festival

June 24 — Paris, France @ Les Etoiles

June 25 — Lier, Belgium @ L’Avenir Site

June 26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso