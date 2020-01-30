The Revivalists Surprise Release New ‘Made in Muscle Shoals’ EP

New Orleans-based band the Revivalists left their home base in the Big Easy to record their surprise new EP, cutting tracks in another Southern city famous for its musical contributions. Made in Muscle Shoals, recorded at Fame Studios and out now, combines the group’s anthemic, uplifting brand of roots rock with the northwest Alabama’s trademark gritty soul on reimagined versions of the Revivalists’ songs, one choice cover, and one new track.

A mini-documentary directed by Jay Sansone and following the group’s recording process at Fame has also been released. Band members are seen working out new arrangements for songs like “All My Friends” and “Wish I Knew You,” breaking them down into their essential parts and letting the studio vibe guide where they’re going to go.

“We went to Muscle Shoals to capture that special kind of real and raw that only a place like that can provide,” says singer David Shaw. “Every bit of everything we did there felt like it held a little more weight than things we’ve done in the past.”

Also included on the Made in Muscle Shoals EP is a cover of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” and a new, previously unreleased song, “Bitter End.” In the latter, the Revivalists mine a classic Muscle Shoals groove with droplets of reverb-drenched electric guitar and a dash of funky Rhodes piano. But as breezy as it sounds, it’s actually being sung from the perspective of someone whose world is falling apart.

“[This] song depicts being stuck in a one-sided love,” says drummer Andrew Campanelli, who wrote the tune. “Giving love is its own reward and it can be tempting to stay in a situation even when it’s wrong for fear of losing that feeling, but fear has no place in love. Without reciprocation what seemed like gold turns out to be no more than a trick of the Midas touch and it eventually turns to rust.”

The Revivalists will launch their headlining Into the Stars Tour on February 28th, with support from Grammy-nominated group Tank and the Bangas on the first group of dates. One dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to different organizations through the group’s Rev Causes umbrella fund, including Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, and Upturn Arts.

Made in Muscle Shoals Track Listing

“Oh No” “You & I” “To Love Somebody” “Bitter End” “Change” “All My Friends” “Wish I Knew You”

The Revivalists tour dates:

