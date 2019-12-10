‘The Ranch’ Soundtrack to Feature Lukas Nelson, Shooter Jennings Duet

The Ranch, the Netflix comedy about a Colorado ranching family, will get its own soundtrack of country music. The record arrives January 24th, dovetailing with the premiere of the show’s final season.

While mostly a collection of previously released songs, like Love and Theft’s “Whiskey on My Breath” and Wynonna and Jason Isbell’s “Things That I Lean On,” the soundtrack is distinguished by a duet between Shooter Jennings and Lukas Nelson. The sons of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, respectively, tackle their fathers’ 1978 hit “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” originally written by Ed Bruce and Patsy Bruce. The updated version serves as the theme song to The Ranch and it appears on the soundtrack in full for the first time.

The series, which premiered in 2016 and stars Ashton Kutcher and Elisha Cuthbert, titles each of its episodes after a country song. The final season, dubbed Part 8, includes 10 episodes.

Here’s the track list for The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack):

1. Rumor (Glover Mix) – Lee Brice

2. Things That I Lean On (feat. Jason Isbell) – Wynonna & The Big Noise

3. Slower – Filmore

4. Whiskey on My Breath – Love and Theft

5. Nobody – Dylan Scott

6. Home to the Water – Mallary Hope

7. Thank God for You – Rodney Atkins

8. Runs in the Family – BoDeans

9. One at a Time – Jackson Michelson

10. Joshua Tree – Ruthie Collins

11. Ain’t Bad for a Good Ol’ Boy – Mo Pitney

12. Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Lukas Nelson & Shooter Jennings