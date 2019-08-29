Hear the Mavericks’ Bubbly Cover of John Anderson’s ‘Swingin”

In celebration of their formation 30 years ago, the Mavericks tease new music by taking a nostalgic trip back in country-music history, offering a jazz-injected version of one of the most memorable hits of the Eighties. “Swingin’,” penned by John Anderson and frequent writing partner Lionel Delmore, topped the charts for Anderson in 1983 and went on to earn a CMA Single of the Year nomination. The Mavericks’ bubbly take on the tune, led by Raul Malo’s frisky Orbison-esque lead vocal, swaps Anderson’s thick twang for a lighter touch, featuring backing arrangement reminiscent of the feel-good 1962 Henry Mancini instrumental “Baby Elephant Walk.”

“I’ve loved this song since I first heard it way back when. I love the lyrics and I love John’s delivery,” Malo says. “It’s a testament to the quality of the song that even after all this time it still resonates. And honestly, it’s a whole heck of a lot of fun to play!”

Founded in 1989, the same year country music introduced its “Class of ’89” with future superstars Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, among others, the Mavericks blended the Latin rhythms of Miami and Malo’s Cuban ancestry with traditional country, rockabilly and vintage rock & roll, earning three consecutive Top Ten albums between 1994 and 1998, a Grammy, and two consecutive ACM and CMA Vocal Group honors. Following an extended hiatus in 2004, they reunited in 2012. Their most recent studio LP, Brand New Day, was issued in 2017 on the group’s Mono Mundo Recordings label.

The group’s 30th anniversary tour was launched earlier this year, highlighting not only the group’s continued eclecticism but also featuring music from each of their albums and every incarnation of the group thus far. Dates on the trek are currently scheduled across the U.S. and Canada through early November with a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during the heart of AmericanaFest on September 13th.