The Mavericks Ready Spanish Language Album ‘En Espanol’

“Poder Vivir” announces the eclectic group’s first album sung entirely in Spanish

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak

View All

The Mavericks will release their first album sung entirely in Spanish on August 21st. The band, who marked their 30th anniversary last year, assemble original material and classic songs on En Español, a dream project for the group’s co-founder Raul Malo.

The eclectic band preview the LP, coming via their own Mono Mundo Recordings and Thirty Tigers, with both the studio version of the song “Poder Vivir” and a live performance video.

“This is the record I’ve been wanting the Mavericks to make for a very long time,” Malo, who formed the band in Miami in 1989, said in a statement. “I’m a first generation Cuban-American, and some of these songs are songs my family would play and sing on weekends at family parties and get-togethers. But it’s not all nostalgia either. There are plenty of new original songs that put this record squarely in the moment for us.”

Malo produced En Español with their frequent collaborator Niko Bolas. Along with Malo and principal members Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden, the album features the band’s “Fantastic Five” horns and sidemen, and guests like Flaco Jiménez, Alberto Salas, Glen Caruba, and Lisset Diaz.

The Mavericks will perform Friday at the Latin Alternative Music Conference, streaming at Latinalternative.com at 2:50 p.m. ET.

In This Article: The Mavericks

Newswire

