The Mavericks Travel Through Space in Animated ‘Blame It on Your Heart’ Video

The Mavericks find a unique, eye-popping way to appear together in a music video during quarantine — the animated clip for “Blame It on Your Heart” casts the band members as interstellar explorers traveling through space, time, and under the sea.

The band covered the Harlan Howard and Kostas composition, made famous by Patty Loveless in 1993, for their latest album Play the Hits, a collection of cover songs like John Anderson’s “Swingin’,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart,” and Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel.” In the video, Mavericks singer Raul Malo is a space cowboy “out to regain the love of his damsel,” as a Star Wars title crawl informs us. It’s a wild bit of animation, with Malo and the band caught up in all sorts of surreal adventures.

“‘Blame It on Your Heart’ was undoubtedly one of our favorite records to come out around that time,” Malo says. “It had all the elements…great hook, beat, lyrics, melody. Turns out it was written by my friend Kostas, who later would help me write some of our best known songs. And let’s not forget that beautiful ‘high lonesome’ voice of Patty’s. This record was as undeniable as anything to ever hit the airwaves.”

The Mavericks celebrated their 30th anniversary last year and are gearing up for a new album. During quarantine, Malo has been performing Mavericks songs and covers like Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Spanish Eyes” in his regular “Quarantunes” livestream series.