×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Hear Elton John, Khalid Team on Slick New 'Young Dumb and Broke' Cover Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear the Lumineers’ Stark Cover of Willie Nelson’s ‘Pretty Paper’

Proceeds from the recording go to Brown Paper Bag Movement, a New York-based homeless charity

By

Reporter

Jeff Gage's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Lumineers take on the holiday season in the name of a good cause with a brittle new cover of Willie Nelson’s Christmas classic “Pretty Paper.”

Written by Nelson in 1963, “Pretty Paper” became a hit the following year in the hands of Roy Orbison, whose version coupled the tale of a forlorn street vendor with lush strings and backup singers. Nelson did his own typically minimalist recording 15 years later for the Pretty Paper LP, and the Lumineers’ new rendition follows very much in the Red Headed Stranger’s vein. Singer Wesley Schultz is accompanied only by the choppy strumming of an acoustic guitar on this decidedly lo-fi recording, which sounds like it’s being transmitted from an empty, echoing room.

Proceeds for “Pretty Paper” go to the Brown Paper Bag Movement, a grassroots campaign based in New York City to provide food and clothing to the homeless. The Lumineers also recently participated in 24 Hours of Reality: Protect Our Planet, Protect Ourselves, hosted by former Vice President Al Gore.

In This Article: The Lumineers, Willie Nelson

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad