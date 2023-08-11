Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll Will Tip Their Hats to the Judds on New Tribute Album

A little more than a year after the death of Naomi Judd, a couple dozen of her friends and admirers are saluting her and daughter Wynonna on an upcoming album of songs by the Judds. A Tribute to the Judds, due out Oct. 27, will find Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, LeAnn Rimes, Jelly Roll, and many others singing 14 songs made famous by the mother-daughter duo.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special,” Wynonna, who sings “Cry Me to Sleep” with Trisha Yearwood on the album, said in a statement. “These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come.”

The track list includes Jelly Roll, K Michelle, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers performing “Love Can Build a Bridge,” Cody Johnson singing “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” with help from Sonya Isaacs, “Why Not Me” by Megan Moroney, and “Mama He’s Crazy” by Parton and Lainey Wilson, among others. The first track to be released from the project will arrive on Aug. 18.

Brent Maher, who has had a long history with the Judds, acted as the project’s producer, while Wynonna’s husband, musician Cactus Moser, produced her recording of “Cry Me to Sleep.”

The producers’ intention with the project originally was to mark the 40th anniversary of the Judds signing their record contract, but they have expanded its mission to include a partnership with the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76 last April. Trending Johnny Hardwick, Voice of Conspiracy Nut Dale Gribble on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64 Tory Lanez After 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Refuse to Apologize' Rauw Alejandro Didn’t Need to Share His Rosalia Breakup Song With the Entire World Carrie Underwood Stuns Guns N' Roses Fans With Motörhead Cover

Earlier this year, Wynonna spoke about writing a new song, “Broken and Blessed,” as she struggled with the grief over the loss of her mother. “‘I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah’ is one of the lines in it,” she said. “I struggle, and I think when I struggle, I say it onstage. I’m singing a song that my mother wrote for me… And I’m supposed to do that how? Through tears.”

A Tribute to the Judds track list:

1. “Girls Night Out,” Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. “Mama He’s Crazy,” Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. “Why Not Me,” Megan Moroney

4. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” Cody Johnson feat. Sonya Isaacs

5. “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain,” Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. “Young Love (Strong Love),” Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. “Have Mercy,” LeAnn Rimes

8. “Love Is Alive,” Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. “Had a Dream (For The Heart),” Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. “I Know Where I’m Going,” Barnett, Lynne & West

11. “Let Me Tell You About Love,” Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. “John Deere Tractor,” Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. “Cry Myself to Sleep,” Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. “Love Can Build a Bridge,” Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers