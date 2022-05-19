The Judds’ Final Tour to Proceed With Wynonna and All-Star Guests

As she indicated during the public memorial service for her mother Naomi Judd last weekend, Wynonna Judd plans to move forward with the duo’s originally scheduled tour dates in 2022. She’ll have some assistance: Martina McBride, Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood will join the tour when it kicks off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The Judds: The Final Tour” has been expanded to 11 dates with the addition of an Oct. 29 show at Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena to close out the tour in the Judds’ home state. One day earlier, the tour will visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Martina McBride will open most of the shows with a set of her hits, before Wynonna performs songs by the Judds as well as her popular solo recordings. Joining her to help out on those harmony-rich Judds songs will be an all-star rotating cast including Faith Hill, who will appear at the Oct. 29 show in Kentucky, as well as Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others yet to be announced.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said in a statement.

The tour was originally announced in early April, just before the duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd reunited for what would become their final live performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Naomi took her own life on April 30, one day before the duo was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 1 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 7 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Oct. 15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Oct. 21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 29 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Rupp Arena