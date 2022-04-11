The Judds Are Getting Together for One Last Tour

The Judds are set to reunite and make their first awards show appearance in 20 years Monday night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Rather than a one-off, it’s the precursor to the mother-daughter duo’s first tour in a decade, which gets underway in late September.

Dubbed “The Final Tour,” the trek will kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and make stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Ft. Worth, Texas. To conclude the 10-show run, the Judds will return home to Nashville and perform at the city’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 28.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” Wynonna said in a statement.

Tickets for “The Final Tour” will go on sale April 15 at 10 a.m. local time in most markets. “Independence Day” singer Martina McBride will join the trek as a special guest on most of the dates.

The Judds Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 1 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 7 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Oct. 15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Oct. 21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena