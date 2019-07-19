The Highwomen Burn Female Stereotypes in Fiery ‘Redesigning Women’ Video

The Highwomen host a massive bonfire in the new video for “Redesigning Women,” the first song released off their just-announced debut album.

Making a grand entrance on a fire truck, the supergroup of Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby have emancipation on their minds: they want to free themselves from the expectations and stereotypes placed on women. So after suiting up in firefighting gear, they toss their baggage on a pyre and light it up.

But the Highwomen don’t go it alone. Soon, some of their fellow women artists show up to mix and mingle. Tanya Tucker pulls up in an old truck, with Lauren Alaina, Kassi Ashton, Cam, Lilly Hiatt, Wynonna Judd, Catie Offerman, Cassadee Pope, Erin Rae, RaeLynn, Natalie Stovall, Anna Vaus, and Hailey Whitters in tow. Elizabeth Olmstead directed the clip, which was filmed in a field in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Along with the video premiere, the Highwomen have announced September 6th as the release date for their self-titled album. Produced by Dave Cobb, the LP includes Jason Isbell on guitar and a song co-written with Miranda Lambert.

“It’s not a band. It’s a movement,” Carlile said of the communal vibe of the group in an exclusive in-the-studio interview. “The Highwomen is not just four people. It’s not a compilation disc.”

“I love that we have songs on this album about shattering female stereotypes, to a gay country love song, and songs about losing loved ones,” says Morris. “It’s all real and it’s all country.”