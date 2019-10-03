 The Highwomen’s ‘Redesigning Women’: Watch ‘Ellen’ Performance – Rolling Stone
Watch the Highwomen Sing ‘Redesigning Women’ on ‘Ellen’

Jason Isbell and the Hanseroth twins join for country supergroup’s performance

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

The Highwomen, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby

The Highwomen perform their song "Redesigning Women" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Country supergroup the Highwomen, consisting of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby, are the musical guests on Thursday’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the appearance, the quartet chatted with the host and performed the song “Redesigning Women.”

For their performance, the group gets some instrumental assistance from twin brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth, who have been Carlile’s long-time collaborators, as well as Shires’ husband Jason Isbell on guitar. For much of “Redesigning Women,” the group’s members sing in unison, symbolically placing everyone on equal footing, until the choruses hit and they split into their separate harmony parts. “Made in God’s image, just a better version/And breaking every Jello mold,” they sing, highlighting the struggles and successes of women everywhere.

“It’s a movement,” Carlile told Rolling Stone earlier in 2019. “The Highwomen is not just four people. It’s not a compilation disc.”

The Highwomen released their self-titled debut album, produced by Dave Cobb, in early September. They made their full concert debut at Newport Folk Festival in summer and also played an intimate show for music industry guests on Tuesday at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, where the album was recorded. In addition to their album, the group also put out a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” for the soundtrack of the movie The Kitchen.

