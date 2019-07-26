Hear the Highwomen Promote Togetherness in New Song ‘Crowded Table’

The Highwomen offer up a hymn of togetherness and support in “Crowded Table,” the second track released from the supergroup’s upcoming debut album. The group also recently released “Redesigning Women” from the self-titled project, which was produced by Dave Cobb.

“You can hold my hand when you need to let go,” sing members Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby, their voices ringing out in unison before they split into layered harmonies. Carlile and Hemby penned the song with “Humble & Kind” writer Lori McKenna and their lyrics, coupled with the warmth of Cobb’s production, emphasize both the brokenness of everyone along with their inherent right to exist.

But in this spirit of healing and comfort, there’s also a subtext that feels almost revolutionary. “Let us take on the world while we’re young and able, and bring us back together when the day is done,” they sing in each chorus, advancing the idea that the Highwomen intend to be more of a movement than mere performing group.

Later today, the Highwomen will play their first full set at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Additionally, they’re set to make their late-night television debut on July 30th, when they perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Highwomen will be released September 6th.