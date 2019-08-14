Watch the Highwomen and Jimmy Fallon Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

As a bonus to their recent performance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has released a backstage video of him covering Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” alongside country music supergroup The Highwomen. The moody clip, part of Fallon’s “Backstage Acoustic” series, sees the musicians and the late night hosts offering an intimate rendition of the song, which the band originally covered for the movie The Kitchen.

The band, comprised of Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby, appeared on The Tonight Show at the end of July to perform their own tracks “Redesigning Women” and “Crowded Table.” Jason Isbell and Carlile’s longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth appeared alongside the singers for the performance, as well as the “Backstage Acoustic” video.

The band’s self-titled LP, out September 6th, was produced by Dave Cobb and includes songs written by all four members, as well as with Miranda Lambert and Isbell. The group played their first full performance at Newport Folk Festival last month. They recently premiered their version of “Highwayman,” the 1985 theme song of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson’s all-star band, which will appear on the album.

“[The Highwaymen’s characters] all died doing things that men do. Willie was a bandit. Johnny Cash drove a fucking starship, nobody knows why,” Carlile told Rolling Stone. “We rewrote it with fates that befell women: a doctor convicted of witchcraft; an immigrant who died trying to get over the border but got the kids over safe and sound; a preacher; and a freedom rider who gets shot.”