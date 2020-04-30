 The Highwomen's 'Crowded Table' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
The Highwomen Take Fans Behind the Scenes in ‘Crowded Table’ Video

Country supergroup release new clip to provide comfort during isolating times

By

If you’re feeling a little lonely right now, the Highwomen have got your back. The country supergroup made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, and Maren Morris released the video for their song “Crowded Table” on Thursday, pulling together footage from when they first recorded their self-titled debut album.

It’s a heart-warming clip, featuring appearances by the group’s backing band, their families, and the singer Yola, who sang guest vocals on The Highwomen‘s eponymous opening track.

To coincide with the release, Carlile, Morris and Hemby appeared on CBS This Morning, where they explained their decision to release the “Crowded Table” clip during quarantine.

“Isn’t that what we all wish we had now, a crowded table?” Carlile said.

“[Seeing the footage] made me tear up,” Hemby added. “I want to be around my buddies again…Making music is about being together.”

“I will never complain about playing a show, or an early flight to get to a show, after this,” Morris quipped. “I’m so ready to play music again.”

Before social distancing for the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect, Morris played her last gig at the Texas Rodeo in March, shortly before giving birth to her firstborn child.

“Having this baby has been the most beautiful distraction from the outside world — I feel very cocooned at home with my husband Ryan and our baby,” she said. “That’s been an amazing miracle to have.”

All four members of the group have put their tours on hold due to the pandemic.

In This Article: Highwomen, Music Video, the Highwomen

