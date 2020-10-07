 Country Supergroup the Highwomen Perform 'Crowded Table' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Amanda Shires Tried to Watch the Highwomen’s ‘Fallon’ Performance — But Local TV Had Other Plans

Track appears on country super-group’s acclaimed self-titled debut

Jon Blistein

Country supergroup the Highwomen performed their song “Crowded Table” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, October 6th.

The socially distanced performance found Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires recording their vocals from their respective homes/studios, although the group’s harmonies remained as tight and stunning as ever. “I want a house with a crowded table,” the quartet sang, “And a place by the fire for everyone/Let us take on the world while we’re young and able/And bring us back together when the day is done.”

Delightful as the performance was, not everyone was able to enjoy it. On Twitter Tuesday night, Shires posted a short video of her trying to watch her band play, only to have the song interrupted by a very loud emergency broadcasting message from her local TV station.

“Crowded Table” appears on the Highwomen’s acclaimed self-titled debut, which was released last year. In April, the group shared a music video for the song using footage from their earliest recording sessions together.

