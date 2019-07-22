Hear Highwomen Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ in ‘The Kitchen’ Trailer

After making their official introduction last week with the track “Redesigning Women,” the Highwomen have now put their spin on a four-part harmony classic for an upcoming film. In the new trailer for The Kitchen, which comes out August 9th, the foursome of Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris can be heard singing Fleetwood Mac’s ominous tune “The Chain.”

The movie, starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss, centers on three women launching their own criminal enterprise to make ends meet, a plot that’s set against the backdrop of gritty, late-Seventies mob-controlled New York. The Highwomen’s straightforward read on the song can be heard throughout the trailer, with Carlile’s distinctive vibrato standing out amid the sublime harmonies of Morris, Shires, and Hemby. The group revealed the news during a Twitter Q&A when asked by a fan if they were going to cover any songs from the Texas songwriting greats, as the Highwaymen had previously done.

No current plans for Texas country covers, but we are doing a cover of "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac which will be featured in the new movie "The Kitchen"…#nh https://t.co/fwCKTotI3C — The Highwomen (@TheHighwomen) July 19, 2019

The Highwomen’s Dave Cobb-produced debut album, which arrives September 6th, features songs that were written by Jason Isbell and Ray LaMontagne, in addition to the group’s in-house compositions. They cover a lot of thematic territory on the album, including motherhood, ambition, and even a gay country love song.

“I love that we have songs on this album about shattering female stereotypes to a gay country love song, and songs about losing loved ones,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “It’s all real and it’s all country.”

On Friday, July 26th, the Highwomen will play their first full live concert date at Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.