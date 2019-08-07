Watch the Highwomen Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ on ‘Howard Stern’

Just days after the Highwomen played their first full show at the Newport Folk Festival late last month, the country supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires were guests on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, where they performed a commanding rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Seventies classic, “The Chain.”

Shires’ chilling fiddle work accentuates the song’s desolate themes of heartache and anger and the singers’ four-part vocals add even more intensity to this women-only version, with instrumental support from Jason Isbell and brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The Highwomen recently recorded a studio version of “The Chain” for the soundtrack of the female-led crime drama, The Kitchen, which opens in theaters this Friday.

Also performed during their in-studio session was the current single “Redesigning Women,” the track for which the Highwomen recently debuted a stereotype-smashing music video in which they don firefighting gear, accompanied by fellow female artists including Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Cam, Cassadee Pope and Lily Hiatt, among others.

The foursome also paid tribute to Stern sidekick Robin Quivers with a parody performance of “The Chain” that featured customized lyrics about the show’s longtime co-host and news anchor. In “Robin, We Speak Your Name,” the quartet sings, “Robin keeps the show together,” with Morris adding, “She’s got really nice boobs” and the others singing, “He’d be fucked without her,” and “She makes Howard better,” in reference to Stern.

All of the Highwomen’s performances from the Howard Stern Show are available on demand on the Sirius XM app. The self-titled debut album from the Highwomen will be released September 6th.