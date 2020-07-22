The Chicks Joke They’d ‘Make Out’ With George Bush Compared With Trump

The Chicks appeared (virtually) on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week to promote their new album, Gaslighter, and as expected with the Bravo show, the interview questions — and answers — got a little saucy. Referencing their past controversy over criticizing George W. Bush, Cohen asked how the Chicks felt about television host Ellen DeGeneres hanging out with the former president at a Dallas Cowboys game.

“I joke that today, I might actually make out with George Bush,” lead singer Natalie Maines quipped.

“Does the current president make you rethink your feelings for George W. Bush?” Cohen asked.

“Yes — I mean, I don’t rethink that I didn’t want to go to war, and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie,” Maines said, “but, yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now because of where we’re at with this current president.”

The Chicks also got asked about their 2002 cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” which was a hit single for the trio prior to their topple from the country charts. Stevie Nicks has performed the song live with the Chicks several times, and according to Maines, she’s offered her support by bestowing the band with gifts.

“[She gave me] a tambourine, I have a beautiful blanket from her,” Maines said. “But she writes the most amazing letters — I’m not somebody who saves a lot of stuff, I’m not very sentimental, and I have everything Stevie Nicks has ever given me.”