The Chicks Postpone Three Concerts ‘Due to Illness’

After nixing their Thursday night show in Nashville just hours before showtime, the country trio has rescheduled two other stops
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire from The Chicks perform on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)
Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of the Chicks: The band postponed three concerts due to an unspecified illness. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

After nixing their Nashville concert a few hours before showtime on Thursday due to an unspecified illness, the Chicks have announced two additional postponements on their World Tour 2023: The trio’s July 29 stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, and July 30 date in Greensboro, North Carolina, have also been affected.

Fortunately, the three shows aren’t outright cancellations. The Chicks announced rescheduled dates, including August 8 for Greensboro, September 21 for Knoxville, and September 23 for Nashville.

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness,” the band wrote on social media. “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve…. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.”

While the nature of the illness wasn’t disclosed, the country music blog Country Universe reported that they were in attendance at the Chicks’ Louisville show on Tuesday night and that singer Natalie Maines was suffering from a cold. “Natalie sang through a headcold like the boss she always has been,” they tweeted, “and the Gaslighter material was built for an arena show.”

The Chicks, which also include members Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, are on a world tour in support of their 2020 album Gaslighter. Their next slated show is August 2 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

