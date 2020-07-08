The Chicks Post Tracklist for Upcoming Album ‘Gaslighter’

The Chicks have revealed the tracklisting for their upcoming album Gaslighter, set for release later this month.

The track listing for #Gaslighter has been revealed. We’ll be revealing the lyrics to songs to come. Stay tuned. The first track and title of the album, #Gaslighter, is out now. Listen again here: https://t.co/XDpUyk57b5https://t.co/6NmljJLVcF — The Chicks (@thechicks) July 8, 2020

The tracklist was made available on Wednesday via Apple Music, showing the 12 song titles as well as their songwriting credits. All three Chicks co-wrote most of the album’s tracks, along with producer Jack Antonoff and several other pop songwriters, including Julia Michaels, Teddy Geiger, and Justin Tranter.

Gaslighter arrives July 17th, nearly a decade and a half after the trio’s last album, 2006’s Taking the Long Way. Three tracks have been released from the album so far: the title track, “Julianna Calm Down,” and “March March,” a protest song that coincided with the Chicks dropping the “Dixie” from their name in response to an ongoing reckoning with the history of racial injustice in the U.S.

The album is themed around lead singer Natalie Maines’ divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar, finalized this past year after a drawn-out legal battle. In the title track “Gaslighter,” Maines implies that her ex cheated on her: “Cause, boy, you know exactly what you did on my boat/and, boy, that’s exactly why you ain’t comin’ home.” When the tracklist was posted online, fans were quick to point to another song, “Tights on My Boat,” that may provide more details.

The Chicks’ Gaslighter Tracklist:

1. “Gaslighter”

2. “Sleep at Night”

3. “Texas Man”

4. “Everybody Loves You”

5. “For Her”

6. “March March”

7. “My Best Friend’s Weddings”

8. “Tights on My Boat”

9. “Julianna Calm Down”

10. “Young Man”

11. “Hope It’s Something Good”

12. “Set Me Free”