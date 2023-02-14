The Chicks Plot Summer World Tour

The Chicks are back on the road. The trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer announced their World Tour 2023 on Tuesday, a 37-show run that will take them from Norway to the U.S. and Canada.

“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!” the band wrote on Instagram. “It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”

Maren Morris will open the Chicks' dates in Europe, the U.K., and Canada. In the U.S., support duties will be split between Ben Harper and Canadian folk trio Wild Rivers. The latter is the opener at the Nashville date, the Chicks' first Nashville proper concert since their DCX MMXVI World Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in 2016. The band played Bonnaroo, in nearby Manchester, Tennessee, last summer.

The Chicks released their first album in 15 years, Gaslighter, in 2020.

The Chicks World Tour 2023 Dates:

June 20 — Oslo @ Spektrum

June 21 — Stockholm @ Avicii Arena

June 23 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

June 27 — Cardiff @ Cardiff Castle

June 28 — Glasgow @ OVO Arena

June 30 — Dublin @ 3Arena

July 2 — Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

July 4 — Manchester @ AO Arena

July 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 25 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

July 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 2 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 10 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

Aug. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheate

Aug. 16 —Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Aren

Aug. 19 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Aren

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 —Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Aren

Sept. 7 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 10 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens