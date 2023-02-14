The Chicks Plot Summer World Tour
The Chicks are back on the road. The trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer announced their World Tour 2023 on Tuesday, a 37-show run that will take them from Norway to the U.S. and Canada.
“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!” the band wrote on Instagram. “It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”
Maren Morris will open the Chicks’ dates in Europe, the U.K., and Canada. In the U.S., support duties will be split between Ben Harper and Canadian folk trio Wild Rivers. The latter is the opener at the Nashville date, the Chicks’ first Nashville proper concert since their DCX MMXVI World Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in 2016. The band played Bonnaroo, in nearby Manchester, Tennessee, last summer.
The Chicks released their first album in 15 years, Gaslighter, in 2020.
The Chicks World Tour 2023 Dates:
June 20 — Oslo @ Spektrum
June 21 — Stockholm @ Avicii Arena
June 23 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome
June 27 — Cardiff @ Cardiff Castle
June 28 — Glasgow @ OVO Arena
June 30 — Dublin @ 3Arena
July 2 — Birmingham @ Utilita Arena
July 4 — Manchester @ AO Arena
July 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 25 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
July 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 30 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug. 2 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 3 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 10 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 11 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
Aug. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheate
Aug. 16 —Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Aren
Aug. 19 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds
Aug. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 26 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Aren
Aug. 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 30 —Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
Sept. 1 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Aren
Sept. 7 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 8 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 10 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 12 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 16 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
