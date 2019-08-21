Hear the Cadillac Three’s Celebratory New Song ‘All the Makin’s of a Saturday Night’

The Cadillac Three figure out the exact recipe for a successful evening in “All the Makin’s of a Saturday Night,” the country-rock trio’s latest release. It follows the group’s current single “Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys,” which was released in April.

Built around a guitar riff that splits the difference between funky and grungy, “All the Makin’s” is quintessential Cadillac Three: party-time country-rock that deals almost exclusively in partying and countryness. “That spot where no one knows, just me and my bros, and my special lady friend shakin’ that ass,” frontman Jaren Johnston sing-raps, nodding to Conway Twitty, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and a host of other country greats along the way.

On the whole, it’s a more restrained production than much of the Cadillac Three’s sludgy, hard-rocking output. Johnston’s syncopated vocal delivery is mimicked in spots by Neil Mason’s drums, and Kelby Ray steps in to deliver a tasty slide solo at one point. And in less than two minutes, it’s over almost as soon as it arrived. Additionally, the song will be used by ESPN and ABC during college football broadcasts during the fall 2019 season.

A few fans will have a chance to see it performed live when the Cadillac Three head to the West Coast for a new leg of their Country Fuzz Tour. Starting November 1st, the group has a handful of headlining dates scheduled and is also set to join Luke Combs for select shows on the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.

Country Fuzz Tour dates:

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Troubadour

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Troubadour

November 3 – San Jose, CA @ Club Rodeo

November 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 5 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

November 7 – Grand Junction, CO @ Warehouse 2565

November 8 – Denver, CO @ the Grizzly Rose