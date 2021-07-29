The Cadillac Three Praise Big Amps, Bigger Bikes in New ‘Get After It’ Video

Nashville country-rock trio the Cadillac Three sing in praise of the open road and living fully in their latest release “Get After It.” The new video, out Thursday, displays that message in the form of some pulse-quickening hardware.

Made in partnership with BMW Motorrad and Marshall Amplification, the “Get After It” video was filmed outside Nashville by director Dylan Rucker and comes loaded with the latest products from both companies. The group of Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray, and Neil Mason have a garage-band style jam while surrounded by bikes and towering Marshall stacks that scream rock & roll. In other scenes, motorists take their BMW cycles to the winding, scenic roads of Columbia and Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. (The video also serves as an introduction to BMW’s new R 18 bikes, which come equipped with Marshall sound systems.)

As a merging of consumerism and musical output, it all makes sense. As Johnston sings, “Gonna get after open roads, get after running wild/While the getting’s good, live life every mile.” You can practically hear the roar of the engine.

The Cadillac Three released a pair of albums in 2020, the harder rocking Country Fuzz and the funky, groove-driven Tabasco & Sweet Tea, then put out the single “Bridges” earlier in 2021. In December, they’ll celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a tour of the U.K. and Ireland, and have two hometown shows booked for the Ryman Auditorium in September.