The Cactus Blossoms Set Headlining 2019 Tour Dates

Americana duo the Cactus Blossoms have announced dates for a headlining North American tour set to begin January 21st. The duo’s new album Easy Way is set for release March 1st.

Beginning with a January 21st show at the Turf Club in their homebase of St. Paul, Minnesota, brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey will honor their beginnings in the Twin Cities. That show is part of a brief Turf Club residency, with additional performances scheduled for January 28th and February 9th. After a little break in March to promote the new album, the Cactus Blossoms will spread out and play a handful cities near the East Coast, including Philadelphia and New York City, before venturing north into Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto.

Following the release of 2016’s You’re Dreaming, the duo made an appearance on the third season of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, and shared stages with performers such as Kacey Musgraves and Jenny Lewis. In December, the duo gave a preview of Easy Way with the track “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy,” which they recently captured live for a new video. Additional guests on Easy Way include the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and saxophone player Mike Lewis.

The Cactus Blossoms 2019 tour dates:

January 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

January 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

February 8 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

February 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 5 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

April 6 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

April 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

April 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

April 12 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Showcase Lounge)

April 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

April 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

April 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee