The Texas Gentlemen Perform Their Album ‘Floor It!!!’ in Trippy Interactive Concert Film

When the Texas Gentlemen released their new album back in July, they aimed to catch the attention of fans with three outrageous exclamation points in its title. Floor It!!! didn’t need the extra punctuation: on its own, it’s an engrossing cosmic journey of Texas boogie and psychedelic rock that plays like an aural mushroom trip.

But a new concert film furthers that far-out quality, man, via interactive technology inspired by the popular Choose Your Own Adventure books of the Eighties. Floor It!!!: The Movie was created via the company Adventr, billed as “the world’s first smart video platform for unrestrained creativity.” While the options aren’t endless, the film does a solid job of keeping you entertained until the music starts.

After showing up at Texas Gentlemen’s rehearsal studio, you’re faced with a number of decisions, including to head back outside, go to the john, or sidle up to the bar. There are more choices, as well as a few weirdos to encounter, along the way, but all roads eventually end in front of the band, who perform Floor It!!! (the album!!!) in its entirety.

Made up of frontmen Nik Lee and Daniel Creamer, guitarist Ryan Ake, bassist Scott Edgar Lee Jr., and drummer Paul Grass (Aaron Haynes played on the LP), the Texas Gentlemen have earned a reputation as an in-demand backing band, recording with artists like Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, and Leon Bridges. They released their first album of original music, TX Jelly, in 2018.