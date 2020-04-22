Texas Gentlemen Preview New Album With Trippy ‘Ain’t Nothin’ New’

Texas Gentlemen get into spacey Seventies-rock mode in the new song “Ain’t Nothin’ New,” the first offering from the group’s upcoming second album. Titled Floor It!!! — with three exclamation points! — the project will be released July 17th.

Taking cues from Little Feat, early Elton John, and even a dash of prog rock, “Ain’t Nothin’ New” opens with some chilly synthesizer swells before warming up quickly with some chromatic piano chords and splashes of brass. There’s a dazzling series of jazzy little runs between verses and a soaring, melodic slide guitar solo that leads into the final vamp.

Lyrically, the group deal with putting in hard work and hours without seeing immediate (or any) returns, the way many working musicians typically do. “We’re always running from something, scared of having nothing to do/Where’s the fun in waiting for something to happen to you?” they sing.

“Nik [Lee] and I wrote this song with the hardships of our life as traveling musicians in mind, but I hope it’s a pretty universal message,” says Daniel Creamer, who co-wrote all the new songs with Lee for the follow-up to 2017’s TX Jelly. “It’s about working your ass off all your life and never really experiencing the security that you often expect could be just around the corner.”

The group recorded Floor It!!! in Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Fort Worth, Texas; and Denton, Texas. Each album will come packaged with a board game featuring double-sided pieces of the band members, a promotional approach for which they actually created an infomercial.

Previously Texas Gentlemen served as the backing studio band on releases by Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, and Leon Bridges.

Texas Gentlemen – Floor It!!! track list:

“Veal Cutlass” “Bare Maximum” “Ain’t Nothin’ New” “Train to Avesta” “Easy St.” “Hard Rd.” “Dark at the End of the Tunnel” “Sing Me to Sleep” “Last Call” “She Won’t” “Charlie’s House” “Skyway Streetcar” “Floor It!!!”