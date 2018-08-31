Hear Terri Clark Seize the Day in ‘Young As We Are Tonight’

Terri Clark has announced her first new album in four years: Raising the Bar will arrive September 14th. Ahead of its release, the Canadian country singer shared the carpe diem track “Young As We Are Tonight.”

Backed by an aggressive beat and featuring Clark’s rich, twang-tinged vocals, the tune extols the virtues of small-town life, capturing colorful snapshots of a county-fair midway and encouraging young people to drink life in to its fullest because “the truth is you and I, we’re never gonna be as young as we are tonight.”

Raising the Bar is the follow-up to the singer-songwriter’s 2014 LP Some Songs, produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Montgomery Gentry). The new album’s cover art features Clark photographed inside Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, the Nashville institution on lower Broadway where Clark began performing on a regular basis when she moved from Medicine Hat, Alberta, to Music City in the late Eighties. Since that time she has scored nine Top Ten hits, including the Number One singles “You’re Easy on the Eyes” and “Girls Lie Too.” In 2004, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and is currently the long-running radio show’s only Canadian female member. Earlier this summer, Clark was among the performers at the all-star Concert for Love and Acceptance in support of country music’s LGBT community.

Raising the Bar is now available for pre-order.