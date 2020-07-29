Terri Clark Preps Holiday Album Featuring Dierks Bentley, Ricky Skaggs

Country artist Terri Clark has enlisted a slate of guests to join her in celebrating the Yuletide season on It’s Christmas… Cheers! Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, and the Oak Ridge Boys are among those appearing, along with Nashville’s venerable Western swing outfit the Time Jumpers, who offer musical accompaniment on each of the upcoming LP’s 10 tracks.

Arriving September 25th, It’s Christmas… Cheers! marks the Canadian-born artist’s return to Universal’s Mercury Nashville, the label on which she scored her debut hit, “Better Things to Do,” 25 years ago this month. Launching a career that included the Number Ones “You’re Easy on the Eyes” and “Girls Lie Too,” Clark landed eight additional Top Ten U.S. hits. She has continued to chart consistently in her home country, winning her most recent Juno award — Canada’s Grammy equivalent — for Country Album of the Year in 2012 for Roots and Wings. Clark’s self-produced holiday LP, which was two years in the making, will be her first for Mercury Nashville since 2005’s Life Goes On. A special holly-green vinyl version of the album will also be available.

“I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years even though I’m a big Christmas person and love the music of the season,” says Clark, a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. “It’s been done by the best in so many amazing ways and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it, and do it justice in my own way. Having the Time Jumpers to collaborate with and the wonderful guest artists featured, it did just that.”

Currently hosting the syndicated radio show Country Gold with Terri Clark, heard on more than 170 stations across the U.S. and Canada, the singer is also the Grand Ole Opry’s sole female Canadian member.

It’s Christmas… Cheers! track listing: