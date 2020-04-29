Tenille Townes Details Debut Album, ‘The Lemonade Stand’

Tenille Townes has announced details for her debut full-length album, The Lemonade Stand, which arrives June 26th via Columbia Nashville. The project follows a series of introductory EP releases, including 2020’s Road to the Lemonade Stand and 2018’s Living Room Worktapes.

Clocking in at 12 tracks (all of which Townes had a hand in writing), the Jay Joyce-produced Lemonade Stand will include five songs previously released on the Road to the Lemonade Stand EP — “White Horse,” “Jersey on the Wall,” and “Somebody’s Daughter” among them — as well as seven new ones.

Among the new songs, Townes released “The Most Beautiful Things” at the beginning of April. The piano-driven ballad is a fitting message for this period of social distancing, reminding us that there’s beauty all around. “Maybe the most beautiful things in this life are felt and never seen,” she sings.

Earlier in the period of quarantine, Townes also gave an inadvertent tribute to the late Bill Withers, teaming up with Abby Anderson and Caylee Hammack to sing an at-home cover of “Lean on Me” that went online April 1st. Withers’ family announced the singer’s death on April 3rd.

Tenille Townes — The Lemonade Stand track list:

“Holding Out for the One” “Where You Are” “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” “Lighthouse” “White Horse” “I Kept the Roses” “When I Meet My Maker” “Come as You Are” “The Way You Look Tonight” “Find You” “Somebody’s Daughter” “The Most Beautiful Things”