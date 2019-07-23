See Tenille Townes’ Impassioned ‘Somebody’s Daughter’ on ‘Today’

Singer-songwriter Tenille Townes appeared on NBC’s Today on Tuesday morning, where she performed her current single “Somebody’s Daughter” in the show’s Artist’s Lounge. The song, originally released in 2018, will also appear on Townes’ forthcoming Jay Joyce-produced album for Columbia Nashville.

Set up in acoustic power-trio configuration, Townes and two bandmates bring a more intense rock edge to this televised rendition of the song, upping the tempo and contrasting Townes’ ringing open chords with more rhythmic six-string picking. As a result, the song’s message of recognizing the humanity in a homeless woman packs an even more potent punch, particularly when Townes leaps up into her upper register to sing the word “daughter” at the end of each chorus. Recently, Townes was joined by Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000, which serves girls without permanent housing, to record a new version of the song, with proceeds going to benefit the troop’s initiative.

At present, the 25-year-old Townes, a native of Canada, is on the road warming up crowds on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, which hits Cleveland, on July 25th. This fall, she is set to open select dates on Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which gets underway in September.