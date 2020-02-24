Tenille Townes Salutes Women in Agriculture With ‘In My Blood’

Tenille Townes is paying tribute to generations of women working in agriculture with the new song “In My Blood.” The release coincides with the beginning of National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week and celebrates the 50 years of women in FFA.

Driven by acoustic guitar strums and a welcoming roots-rock groove, “In My Blood” features the Alberta-born Townes singing about feeling “at home under the sky” along with the passed-along traditions of hard work and forging a connection to the land. In a video documenting the recording of “In My Blood,” Townes is backed by an all-women studio crew, including producer Jordan Hamlin, guitarist Kara Grainger, bassist Alison Prestwood, drummer Megan Jane, pianist Jen Gunderman, and engineer Shani Ghandi.

“It is an honor to have written this song with the heart of women in agriculture in mind,” Townes says in a statement. “These are the women who inspire and shape all of us and it makes me think of the strong women in my life I grew up looking up to. The ones who made me believe anything is possible.”

“In My Blood” follows recent Townes singles “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking),” which was a Number One in her native Canada, and “White Horse.” Her EP Road to the Lemonade Stand was released earlier in February and includes studio versions of her single “Somebody’s Daughter” as well as cover of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.”

This summer, Townes will join Alan Jackson and Sugarland for select dates of their respective headlining tours.