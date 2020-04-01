 Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack Cover Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me': Watch - Rolling Stone
Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack Cover Bill Withers’ ‘Lean on Me’

Kassi Ashton and Adam Hambrick also feature in socially distanced version of hopeful classic

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Tenille Townes has gathered a few of her musical pals together for a socially distanced performance of a song that fits the moment. On Wednesday, the “Somebody’s Daughter” singer unveiled her acoustic cover of Bill Withers’ uplifting classic, “Lean on Me.”

Filmed on smartphones, the performance includes “Small Town Hypocrite” singer Caylee Hammack, Kassi Ashton, Abby Anderson, Adam Hambrick, Alex Hall, and Keelan Donovan. Townes kicks things off, strumming her guitar and singing the first verse, but the six other singers in the group get to take a turn before it’s all over. They all come together in layers of harmony for those gospel-influenced choruses, putting out the message that we can still find ways to help one another through a tough time even if we can’t all be together in the same space.

In February, Townes released her Road to the Lemonade Stand EP, which featured “White Horse” and “Somebody’s Daughter” along with a cover of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.” The release was intended as a prelude for the full-length album The Lemonade Stand, but a release date hasn’t been announced for that project as of yet.

Townes was also set to headline several dates this spring as well as support Hot Country Knights and Sugarland on their tours, but the global outbreak of COVID-19 has forced numerous postponements and cancellations.

In This Article: Bill Withers, Caylee Hammack, coronavirus, covid-19

Newswire

