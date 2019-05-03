×
Rolling Stone
Hear Tenille Townes’ Fiery Cover of Keith Urban’s ‘Stupid Boy’

“Somebody’s Daughter” singer records Amazon Original cover of Urban’s 2006 hit

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tenille Townes Covers Keith Urban

Tenille Townes has recorded a cover of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" for Amazon Music.

Jessica Steddom*

“Somebody’s Daughter” singer Tenille Townes has recorded a cover of Keith Urban’s hit “Stupid Boy” for Amazon Originals. The track is available for streaming on Amazon Music now.

“There’s an intensity and emotion in ‘Stupid Boy’ that is real and makes it a favourite of mine to sing & stand for,” Townes tweeted on Friday morning. And she brings that intensity to her recording of the song, letting her unmistakable voice conjure the emotion of a woman who was held back and mistreated by when she and the titular “boy” were together. When Townes hisses out the title, it actually stings.

Penned by Dave Berg, Deanna Bryant and Sarah Buxton, the song was first recorded by Buxton and included on her 2007 EP Almost My Record. Urban recorded it at the suggestion of his wife Nicole Kidman, who noticed that it worked just as well as self-reflection on one’s misdeeds as it did an admonishment to a lousy ex. Urban included it on his 2006 album Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing and it peaked at Number Three on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Townes also appears on a new version of fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods’ “I Ain’t Ever Loved No One” from the newly released collection The Other Way, an acoustic update of Woods’ 2018 album Both Ways. She’s currently playing shows on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, with plans to join up with Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitar Tour in the fall.

