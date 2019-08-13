Watch Tenille Townes, Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Somebody’s Daughter’

Canadian singer-songwriter Tenille Townes is joined by Brandi Carlile for an acoustic performance of the song “Somebody’s Daughter,” which Townes released as a single in September 2018. Their collaboration is part of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s new “Five Voices, One Decade” initiative, a 50th-anniversary celebration of the restaurant chain aimed at lifting up women in country music.

As her solo performances often demonstrate, Carlile is a formidable entertainer with a powerful voice. But she’s equally capable of playing a support role, which she does here, adding higher harmony to Townes’ reflections on an encounter with a young homeless woman. During the same session, the two also performed Carlile’s “Fulton County Jane Doe,” her account of the death of a homeless woman that appeared on Carlile’s album By the Way, I Forgive You.

The first video in the “Five Voices, One Decade” series paired newcomer Ingrid Andress with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild for a cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces.” The trio also performed Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” and Little Big Town’s “The Daughters.” Additionally, Cracker Barrel has created an all-female in-store playlist to be in rotation at all stores during the month of September.

In early September, Carlile and her bandmates in the Highwomen (Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby) will release their self-titled debut album. Townes, meanwhile, is wrapping up the last few dates of Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour before she joines up with Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour for select dates.