Tedeschi Trucks Band Plot 2019 Wheels of Soul Tour

The road goes on for Tedeschi Trucks Band. After a busy 2018 and already with a hearty slate of winter and spring tour dates on the horizon, the versatile 12-piece outfit, led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and blues singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, have announced they will once again headline the multi-band Wheels of Soul Tour in the summer. Rolling across the country for the fifth straight year, the upcoming tour will feature support from Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke and Americana duo Shovels & Rope, a group also made up of married musical collaborators, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent.

The next incarnation of Wheels of Soul starts in Tedeschi Trucks Band’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, on June 28th, with the five-week, 24-date run including a heavy concentration of shows in the Southeast and Midwest. Highlights include a two-night stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the band has sold out eight straight shows, and a concluding two-night stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

While the Tedeschi Trucks Band is currently on a brief break — next performing at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on January 17th — last week Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi both joined country-rock tunesmith Steve Earle for his annual John Henry’s Friends benefit show, which raises funds for children with autism.

Wheels of Soul Tour dates:

June 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

June 29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

June 30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

July 3 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 5 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 6 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

July 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 14 – Saratoga Springs NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

July 20- Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fox Theatre

July 31 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre