Tedeschi Trucks Band Plot 2019 Wheels of Soul Tour

The road goes on for Tedeschi Trucks Band. After a busy 2018 and already with a hearty slate of winter and spring tour dates on the horizon, the versatile 12-piece outfit, led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and blues singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, have announced they will once again headline the multi-band Wheels of Soul Tour in the summer. Rolling across the country for the fifth straight year, the upcoming tour will feature support from Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke and Americana duo Shovels & Rope, a group also made up of married musical collaborators, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent.
The next incarnation of Wheels of Soul starts in Tedeschi Trucks Band’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, on June 28th, with the five-week, 24-date run including a heavy concentration of shows in the Southeast and Midwest. Highlights include a two-night stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the band has sold out eight straight shows, and a concluding two-night stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
While the Tedeschi Trucks Band is currently on a brief break — next performing at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on January 17th — last week Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi both joined country-rock tunesmith Steve Earle for his annual John Henry’s Friends benefit show, which raises funds for children with autism.
Wheels of Soul Tour dates:
June 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
June 29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
June 30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
July 3 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 5 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 6 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater
July 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 14 – Saratoga Springs NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
July 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
July 20- Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
July 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fox Theatre
July 31 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
Add a comment